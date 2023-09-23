With $100 off, I might finally buy the Galaxy Watch5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is a smartwatch that I've had my eye on for a while, and now at Best Buy, it's had a massive price cut dropping to just $179.99. This generous $100 saving might be enough to finally tempt me into making an upgrade, as I'm still repping the Galaxy Watch Active (2019), which remains one of the best Apple Watch alternatives for Samsung and Android users.

For a bit of price context, the Galaxy Watch5 (40mm model) generally retails for $279/£269, and we've previously seen it drop to as low as $249/£239 during holiday sale events, so this mega price cut of just $180 for this GPS watch is definitely a first for us and absolutely a deal worth grabbing.

