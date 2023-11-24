Just in! Apple Watch Ultra price plummets by £100

By Beren Neale
published

It's time to get excited about Black Friday!

Apple Watch Ultra deals.
(Image credit: Future)

The Apple Watch Ultra is the pinnacle of smart watches. It comes with cellular connectivity as standard, but usually at an eye-watering price to boot. That's why this Black Friday deal is to welcome – you can get the Ultra with a £100 reduction over at Amazon, down from £699 to £599

Yes, that's still a chunk of money, but 14% off a brand new Apple product is pretty sweet any way you cut it. The fact that we gave it a perfect five star review.

Apple Watch Ultra: £

Apple Watch Ultra: £699 £599 at Amazon
Save £100

Overview: If you want the latest watch at a surprisingly low price, this one is for you. It's got power, style and all the features you could ask for from a watch.

Key features: Processor: S8 SiP 64-bit dual-core / W3  | Size: 49mm | Connectivity: GPS + Cellular | Display: Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, up to 3,000 nits of brightness |Battery life: Up to 36 hours or up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode

Release date: September 2023 

Price history: This is the lowest price ever.

Current price: Apple: $799 | Best Buy: $749

Review consensus: This has been widely praised as an upgrade on the Ultra, although the updates are perhaps not as mind-blowing as they could have been. It is the most capable Watch you can buy.

Tom's Guide: 4 and a half stars


View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Deals Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Deals Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most. 

Related articles