Just in! Apple Watch Ultra price plummets by £100

The Apple Watch Ultra is the pinnacle of smart watches. It comes with cellular connectivity as standard, but usually at an eye-watering price to boot. That's why this Black Friday deal is to welcome – you can get the Ultra with a £100 reduction over at Amazon, down from £699 to £599.
Yes, that's still a chunk of money, but 14% off a brand new Apple product is pretty sweet any way you cut it. The fact that we gave it a perfect five star review.
Apple Watch Ultra: £
699 £599 at Amazon
Save £100
Overview: If you want the latest watch at a surprisingly low price, this one is for you. It's got power, style and all the features you could ask for from a watch.
Key features: Processor: S8 SiP 64-bit dual-core / W3 | Size: 49mm | Connectivity: GPS + Cellular | Display: Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, up to 3,000 nits of brightness |Battery life: Up to 36 hours or up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode
Release date: September 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price ever.
Current price: Apple: $799 | Best Buy: $749
Review consensus: This has been widely praised as an upgrade on the Ultra, although the updates are perhaps not as mind-blowing as they could have been. It is the most capable Watch you can buy.
Tom's Guide: 4 and a half stars