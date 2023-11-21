This is far and away the best Apple Watch 8 deal that I've seen over Black Friday

Target has just released a new record-low price on the Apple Watch 8 – down from $399.99 to $224.99, saving you $174. That's the absolute best price that the watch has sold for so far.

With the more recent Apple Watch 9 having come out a couple of months ago, I was anticipating the 8's price to dip a bit. But 44%! That's way more than I was expecting – and I've just got an Apple Watch 9! It was down to $249 a few days ago, but I reckon this is going to be as good as it gets this Black Friday.

