This is far and away the best Apple Watch 8 deal that I've seen over Black Friday

Target has just released a new record-low price on the Apple Watch 8 – down from $399.99 to $224.99, saving you $174. That's the absolute best price that the watch has sold for so far.
With the more recent Apple Watch 9 having come out a couple of months ago, I was anticipating the 8's price to dip a bit. But 44%! That's way more than I was expecting – and I've just got an Apple Watch 9! It was down to $249 a few days ago, but I reckon this is going to be as good as it gets this Black Friday.
Apple Watch Series 8:
$399 $224.99 at Target
Save $175: If you're not bothered about some of the bells and whistles on the newest 9, this model is a great way to save some money. This deal is on the 41mm option in S/M.
Key features: Our Apple Watch 8 review explores the features, which include Crash Detection, Blood Oxygen sensor and app, Electrical Heart sensor and app, and temperature sensor. It also has all the usual messaging and call functionality, and more.
Price history: The RRP is $399 for this model, though it's been fluctuating between $309 and $399 for a while now. This is the lowest we've seen it go for, and it's the lowest around at the moment.
Price comparison: Amazon: $299.99 | Walmart: $329.99
Reviews: We gave the the Apple Watch 8 a very respectable four stars. On the plus side we loved the bright, always-on screen and fast, smooth performance, but we felt it was only incrementally better than the Series 7.
TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑