A few months ago, Marvel and DC released their first comic covers for the Batman x Deadpool series, and it's safe to say fans were pretty hyped. With legendary artists and writers from both comic book titans on board, things are undoubtedly in good hands, and these new variant covers have only confirmed that fact.

From the iconic character design down to the immaculate details, each variant has its own unique appeal, showcasing diverse art styles and paying homage to some iconic comic covers. While they might be an unconventional pair, the Batman x Deadpool crossover comics are already a winner in my eyes, thanks to this artwork alone.

More Deadpool/Batman #1 covers spotlight the team-up that will go down in comic book history!Check out new variant covers by Mark Bagley, Ryan Stegman, and Skottie Young, on sale September 17.Read more: https://t.co/hM1jRgU019 pic.twitter.com/DjbgDK6R5DJuly 3, 2025

Created by Mark Bagley. Ryan Stegman and Skottie Young, each variant takes a distinct spin on the comic. With a cartoony approach, Skottie's design features a playful depiction of Deadpool commandeering the bat signal, while Mark's design features the duo in a heated face-off against the Joker. The fan favourite design was Ryan's homage to the Wolverine vs Hulk comic, featuring a ferocious batarang-clawed Batman.

"That wolverine homage covers sleek dude," one fan on X responded. "The Batarangs resembling Wolverine’s claws goes hard as F**K," another enthusiastically praised, while one fan called the designs "pure comic-book chaos."

(Image credit: Marvel/DC)

