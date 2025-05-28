Recommended reading

The new Batman x Deadpool crossover is pure comic art excellence

Marvel and DC are teaming up for the first time in 22 years.

Marvel and DC&#039;s Batman x Deadpool crossover comic art
(Image credit: Marvel/DC)

After 22 years, we've finally been blessed with another Marvel x DC comic crossover, and fans are suitably delighted. The new comic series sees Gotham's Dark Knight come toe to toe with Marvel's man of the hour, Deadpool, in an unexpected blend of comic book royalty.

Naturally, the duo go together like chalk and cheese, but I'm looking forward to seeing the chaos that ensues between the unlikely pair. Backed by an iconic creative team of artists and writers from both comic titans, I have full faith that we're on to a winner – take a look at our collection of the best digital art software if you'd like to follow in their footsteps.

