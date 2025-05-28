After 22 years, we've finally been blessed with another Marvel x DC comic crossover, and fans are suitably delighted. The new comic series sees Gotham's Dark Knight come toe to toe with Marvel's man of the hour, Deadpool, in an unexpected blend of comic book royalty.

Naturally, the duo go together like chalk and cheese, but I'm looking forward to seeing the chaos that ensues between the unlikely pair. Backed by an iconic creative team of artists and writers from both comic titans, I have full faith that we're on to a winner – take a look at our collection of the best digital art software if you'd like to follow in their footsteps.

(Image credit: Marvel/DC)

So far, two one-shot comics have been announced, but details have been fairly sparse. The first will see Wade Wilson taking a job in Gotham City, where he soon catches the attention of the stern Caped Crusader. Alongside the one-shot will be a collection of "backup adventures" featuring other Marvel x DC characters, but their identities remain unknown for now (I'm praying for the Joker to get completely disarmed by Deadpool's unhinged sarcasm). Flying the Marvel flag, the first edition will be written by Zeb Wells and illustrated by DC's Greg Capullo.

The second comic is fairly cryptic as of now – all I can report is that it'll be written by the legendary Grant Morrison with illustrations by (the equally legendary) Dan Mora. While details are sparse, that didn't stop fans from sharing their excitement. "Morrison/Mora was LITERALLY my dream team for a DC/Marvel crossover. Like, actually the creative team I was fantasising about when thinking about this crossover. I am so freaking hyped for this," one fan wrote on the r/comicbooks subreddit. "The art and colouring on that image is amazing," another added.

(Image credit: Marvel/DC)

From the comic covers alone, I'm pretty hyped to see what comes out of this long overdue collab. Mora and Capullo's character illustrations are giving me everything I want, with dynamic design and intricate detail that promises an immersive new frontier for DC and Marvel. The one-shot comics are set to release in September and November 2025 – not long to wait to see if they live up to the hype.

