New concept art for the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps movie just dropped, and fans are a little divided. While the new artwork demonstrates some truly hype-worthy character design, the recent trailer suggests that not all of these stylistic choices transferred to the film, raising design critique from fans of the original comics.

This might be one of the first times I've been more hyped for a movie solely because of its concept art and retro-inspired film poster design. While the trailer was arguably divisive, the film's promotional artwork has restored the faith of Marvel comic purists – I only hope the film will live up to the promise illustrated by its talented artists.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via @F4Update on X)

The new promotional illustrations feature Susan Storm, Johnny Storm, Mister Fantastic and The Thing striking dynamic action poses. Fans were particularly enamoured by the design of The Thing, who closely resembles classic comic illustrations created by Alex Ross. Despite the praise, some fans hoped to see a less modestly dressed Thing – whether that's for comic accuracy or unbridled Marvel fan thirst remains to be seen.

Fantastic Four: First Steps has been shrouded in controversy since its debut, thanks to AI scandal and casting concerns. While many fans were unconvinced by Joseph Quinn's casting as The Human Torch, this concept art seems to have converted fans, with many praising the comic-accurate accent lines integrated into his suit. His 50s-inspired hair fits nicely with the film's retro-futuristic aesthetic, but sadly doesn't appear in the trailer, which dissapointed certain fans. I dare say the concept art is more promising than the film's official trailer, but until it hits cinemas, I'll hold my reservations.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via @F4Update on X)

If there's anything to learn from the outpouring of praise for this concept art, it's that fans will always notice the finer details. Despite casting concerns and mixed reception for the trailer, Fantastic Four fans can still be converted if Marvel commits to comic accuracy throughout the film. My fingers are crossed that they can deliver.

