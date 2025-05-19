Recommended reading

This Fantastic Four concept art shows we were robbed of perfect character design

News
By published

Why did the trailer not look this good?

Marvel Studios concept art of The Fantastic Four&#039;s Johnny Storm and The Thing
(Image credit: Marvel Studios via @F4Update on X)

New concept art for the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps movie just dropped, and fans are a little divided. While the new artwork demonstrates some truly hype-worthy character design, the recent trailer suggests that not all of these stylistic choices transferred to the film, raising design critique from fans of the original comics.

This might be one of the first times I've been more hyped for a movie solely because of its concept art and retro-inspired film poster design. While the trailer was arguably divisive, the film's promotional artwork has restored the faith of Marvel comic purists – I only hope the film will live up to the promise illustrated by its talented artists.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.