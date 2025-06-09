Recommended reading

The new Wicked: For Good poster fails to fly with fans

News
By published

"It's still not up to par for a blockbuster film”.

Wicked: For Good poster
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

While last week's new Wicked: For Good trailer enchanted fans, sadly, the same can't be said for the film's posters. After a lacklustre first design last month, the new poster was an opportunity to win back fans, but it seems it hasn't quite hit the right notes.

From the start, it has seemed like Wicked's poster designs were cursed with controversy after lead actress Cynthia Erivo clapped back at critical fans who attempted to 'fix' the botched design. Since then, the new posters have failed to fly with fans thanks to their lacklustre visuals and wonky editing. Despite the controversy, I'm still hopeful the upcoming sequel can defy expectations.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

