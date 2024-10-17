The Wicked poster design controversy is getting a bit ridiculous

Cynthia Erivo has a point about fans' attempts to 'fix' the design.

Wicked poster
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Everyone has an opinion on movie poster designs these days, and some controversies linger like a spell cast over the internet. A week ago, we noted how fans were criticising new Wicked poster because it was a bit different from the poster for the West End musical (as if movies were ever supposed to be exact replicas of stage shows).

A movie is inevitably going to take a different approach to a story than a stage show, and the design was hardly one of the worst movie posters of 2024. But today's easy access to graphic design software such as Photoshop inevitably led some fans to attempt to 'fix' a design that didn't really need to be fixed. Actress Cynthia Erivo felt aggrieved by the amateur design efforts, and the debate is now spiraling out of proportion.

