50 Cent roasts his own movie poster design

We've seen all sorts of weird and wonderful movie posters over the last year, but not every design hits the spot. For every Dune 2 and John Wick 4, there's a My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (link at the bottom of the page if you're so inclined). But it isn't often we see a film's star criticise the quality of its poster.

Curtis James Jackson III, or 50 Cent to you and I, has taken to Instagram to complain about the Photoshop prowess on display in his individual character poster for upcoming action flick The Expendables 4 (or to use its ridiculous actual title, Expend4bles). And while it certainly isn't the worst we've seen, it won't be hitting our roundup of the best print ads any time soon either.

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) A photo posted by on

"WTF did we run out of money? Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body. I bet they are gonna make @officialslystallone look great. SMH," 50 Cent complains. Indeed, the poster is a pretty, er, airbrushed affair. Not only is the head pretty massive, but the exaggerated studio lighting also draws extra attention to it.

Sylvester Stallone's poster is almost as airbrushed (Image credit: Lionsgate)

To be fair, Sylvester Stallone's poster (above) looks equally airbrushed, although the sizing of the head is perhaps a little more body-appropriate. (The real question, as far as I'm concerned, is if the posters are leading with just the surname of the actor, why doesn't Fiddy's simply read 'Cent'?)

But as far as Photoshop monstrosities go, we've seen worse in 2023 – even in the head-sizing department. Who can forget those god-awful Ant-Man 3 designs? And the less said about My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 the better. If you think you can do better, take a look at our guide on how to download Photoshop.