Behold, the worst movie poster of 2023 (and possibly all time?)

By Daniel Piper
published

You're saying this WASN'T made by AI?

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 poster
(Image credit: Universal Pictures/Future)

Look, we get it. Not every movie poster can be a masterpiece. For every Vertigo or Breakfast at Tiffany's there's an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (more on that below) – but even if a poster doesn't beg to be hung on your wall, we expect it to at least feature some serviceable Photoshop. Enter the new poster for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

The first shock is that there was a My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (it came out in 2016, apparently). The second is the quality of the poster. We've seen some shockers in the world of low budget movies, but this takes things to another level. (Need a palette cleanser? Check out the best print ads of all time).

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 poster

Yikes (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The poster adheres to the same design conventions as its predecessors – a couple in the foreground, and a bunch of floating heads in a column on the left (Hollywood loves a floating head). But look a little closer and it's clear that none of those heads appear to belong to the poor, unassuming body they've been dumped onto. Each face also appears to have a completely different light source, and there's an uncanny, dead-behind-the-eyes quality to them that's making us (and everyone else) wonder if the whole thing was created by AI:

Yep, like the aforementioned Ant-Man atrocity, this one is an embarrassment of riches – if by riches we mean disembodied body parts and facial features digitally cobbled together. That said, I just watched the trailer for the film and it actually looks pretty good, so there's that. 

Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

