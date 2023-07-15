Behold, the worst movie poster of 2023 (and possibly all time?)

Look, we get it. Not every movie poster can be a masterpiece. For every Vertigo or Breakfast at Tiffany's there's an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (more on that below) – but even if a poster doesn't beg to be hung on your wall, we expect it to at least feature some serviceable Photoshop. Enter the new poster for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

The first shock is that there was a My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (it came out in 2016, apparently). The second is the quality of the poster. We've seen some shockers in the world of low budget movies, but this takes things to another level. (Need a palette cleanser? Check out the best print ads of all time).

Yikes (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The poster adheres to the same design conventions as its predecessors – a couple in the foreground, and a bunch of floating heads in a column on the left (Hollywood loves a floating head). But look a little closer and it's clear that none of those heads appear to belong to the poor, unassuming body they've been dumped onto. Each face also appears to have a completely different light source, and there's an uncanny, dead-behind-the-eyes quality to them that's making us (and everyone else) wonder if the whole thing was created by AI:

petition to pls stop photoshopping people in movie posters to the point they look like what AI thinks humans look like https://t.co/s6H4hcKKWiJuly 13, 2023 See more

Did Ai Make this film poster ??(Seriously asking) https://t.co/E3rptf53cC pic.twitter.com/URCaKDCAmRJuly 14, 2023 See more

ok maybe ai will take this person’s job https://t.co/sUTk2qA4hVJuly 13, 2023 See more

This is so clearly made by AI please don't tell me this is official https://t.co/eWymyqTUctJuly 13, 2023 See more

Yep, like the aforementioned Ant-Man atrocity, this one is an embarrassment of riches – if by riches we mean disembodied body parts and facial features digitally cobbled together. That said, I just watched the trailer for the film and it actually looks pretty good, so there's that.