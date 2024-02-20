New Twisters poster is an unwelcome spin on the original

By Natalie Fear
published

Fans are looking back in anger.

Twisters 1996 poster
(Image credit: Warner Bros./Universal Pictures)

The 1996 storm-chasing action film Twister is getting an unexpected sequel, set to hit cinemas this July. The creatively titled reboot Twisters has a new poster but fans of the classic already have some strong opinions and are already finding flaws in the design.

While this year has already bought us some stunning film posters, Twisters' has received a somewhat underwhelming reaction from fans so far. As a cult classic, the original Twister will be hard to beat, but let's not judge a film by its poster (too much) just yet. 

Twister 1996 poster and Twisters 2024 poster

Twister 1996 (left) Twisters 2024 (right) (Image credit: Warner Bros./Universal Pictures)

With its brooding colour palette and grainy design, the 1996 Twister poster expertly complements the thrilling storyline. The slanted twister appears to chase the protagonists, creating a sense of tension and threat. In comparison, the sleek, high-def imagery of the new poster feels too clean, lacking the depth and grit to top the original design. Even with a simple colour grading fix by X user XanHouck117, the new poster immediately feels more authentic to the original. 

Aesthetics aside, the new poster contradicts the commanding tagline of the original – "Don't look back" (not to mention the poster's singular twister for a film that promises plural – give me more twisters, you cowards). One X user compared the Twisters logo to another 90s classic, tweeting "Is this a Friends remake" while another scathingly compared it to an uninspired "Marvel movie" design. Since its release, various X users have attempted to 'fix' the new design with some amusing results. 

For more film poster design, take a look at the laughably 'edgy' posters for Netflix's new series The Gentlemen. If you're in need of a movie poster to restore your faith in design, take a look at the gorgeous Tenet rerelease poster that's even better than the original. 

