We've already seen some stunning film posters in 2024

After years of generic 'floating head' designs (we're looking at you, every single Marvel film), things started looking up looking up in 2023, with some beautiful movie posters released. And it might only be January, but it looks like the trend is gathering pace in 2024.

In the last few weeks alone, some stunning designs have dropped. And it seems painterly, illustrative styles are well and truly back. Here are three of the best we've seen so far, and for more awesome designs, check out the best print ads ever.

(Image credit: MGM)

The poster for Challengers, the Zendaya-helmed tennis flick arriving later this year, has a delightfully maximalist 80s vibe. Viewers were quick to point out the resemblance to other famous posters from that era, most notably Risky Business.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The First Omen arrives this April, and centres around "a young American woman who is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate" – just another day at the office, then. Once again, we're getting retro vibes from this one – the whole thing is very Exorcist. And with the clean lines and monochrome colour scheme, it's a particularly classy affair for a horror poster.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

This one's a rerelease – and with it apparently being the most beautiful film ever made, we'd expect nothing less than a beautiful poster. Terrence Malik's 1978 film tells the story of Bill and Abby, lovers who travel to the Texas Panhandle to harvest crops for a wealthy farmer. The poster, a sun-kissed, retro delight, is perfect for the 4K restoration arriving this year.