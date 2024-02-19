Is the new Deadpool & Wolverine poster trolling Taylor Swift fans?

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Deadpool & Wolverine since the crossover movie was first announced in last year. One of the most persistent rumours over the last few months has involved Taylor Swift, with the pop star rumoured to be making a cameo in the new film. And either the latest poster confirms it – or Swifties are getting majorly trolled.

The new poster depicts three 'friendship bracelets', bearing the names of Deadpool, Wolverine, and release date – July 25. But as any Taylor Swift fan worth their salt knows (I'll admit I had to Google this), friendship bracelets are a huge part of the fandom. (Looking for design inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

Posted by MarvelAUNZ on

"Is this a Taylor easter egg?" One fan comments under Marvel Australia's Facebook post (above), while another adds, "Taylor cameo in the movie?" Indeed, it seems the image has managed to trigger its intended audience. What's more, Swift is currently on tour in Australia, which could explain why that's the account that shared the image.

But of course, this being the famously self-aware Deadpool franchise, could it be possible the marketing is deliberately baiting Swift fans? The titular character is known to make quips about other franchises and universes, and it wouldn't be surprising if the marketing team has decided to lean into the whispers of a Swiftian cameo.

Either way, time will tell on July 25th whether Swifties have been played. But even if the poster seems a little tonally jarring for a superhero film, it's not the weirdest piece of Hollywood marketing we've seen in 2024 so far – check out this totally bizarre Dune 2 trailer.