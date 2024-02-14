The latest Dune: Part Two ad is making me uncomfortable

Look, we get it. The cast of Dune: Part 2 is very attractive. It includes Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet and Elvis Presley, and they all look great in the various trailers we've seen over the last few months. But in case it wasn't clear, the official Dune X account has decided to make sure we're really, really aware of how attractive they all are.

In a frankly terrifying new ad, the cast stands in front of the Eiffel Tower and stares into the camera. And that's it. The camera swoops around them, and they all give us their best blue steel (except for Léa Seydoux, who appears to be cracking up in the background).

Best view in Paris 🧡 #DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/xYrIU9ZSc7February 13, 2024 See more

"Okay, stop staring at me,I'll go see your movie," one user comments, while another, in a perfectly appropriate Mean Girls reference, adds, "The "you can't sit with us" energy from this video is insane".

So there we have it, trailers don't have to be trailers anymore – they just have to involve a hot cast standing and staring into the camera. (Still, it's better than the most recent Madame Web trailer.)