Nintendo fans unite! Whether or not you've managed to bag yourself a Nintendo Switch 2, I've got a brilliant Super Mario quiz for YOU. This isn't the hardest test ever, but you might find something that catches you out – take it and find out.

So if you know Mario's bosses like the back of your hand, and your mushrooms from your fire flowers, this is the quiz for you. The questions are entirely based on the Super Mario universe, so keep that in mind as you're assessing the answers – and try not to think about what Toad looks like under his hat, it's way too distracting.

Let us know in the comments how you did – and see check out the best retro games consoles if you need a new one.

Hankering for more? See our retro games quiz, and read this Switch 2 review.