8 must-listen creative podcasts to inspire, inform and entertain you

Inspiration
By published

Our pick of the best podcasts for creative people.

Image of a podcasting microphone
(Image credit: Entre_Humos Pixabay)

An Ofcom report into audio listening in the UK revealed that 1 in 5 adults listen to podcasts each week. Are you one of them?

Podcasting isn’t just about celebrities or established media brands either. When it comes to the creative fields, there is an ever-growing number of podcasters offering insight and inspiration to help fuel and sustain your creative career.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lauren John
Lauren John
Journalist, copywriter and creative

Lauren John is a journalist, copywriter and creative, with a background in craft, and a growing list of creative hobbies. She’s had art and craft content published in an RSPB children’s magazine and on the Prima Website, also writing on outdoor photography for Reader’s Digest. Lauren enjoys working on content from all creative industries, flying the flag for musicians, bands, artists and authors, and shining a light on some of the issues they face. Freelancing for Creative Bloq has given her the opportunity to write about branding, stop motion animation, typography, and various how-to guides to inspire artists and designers.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.