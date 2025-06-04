Recommended reading

"Don't wait to be asked," Aardman's Gavin Strange on how to be more creative

Gavin's high-energy talk encourages you to find the joy.

Gavin Strange on stage at D&amp;AD Festival with Wallace and Gromit image behind him
(Image credit: D&AD / Owen Billcliffe)

It's always a pleasure seeing Aardman's Gavin Strange on stage, and D&AD Festival was no different. Gavin closed the festival with an optimistic and high-energy talk that implored the audience to "just tinker, just play, just experiment".

Elsewhere at D&AD, inspiration was abundant. There was a deep dive into the making of The New York Times Magazine covers, an exploration of creative mistakes from Baxter & Bailey and a journey through sonic branding from MassiveMusic. And we've got more coverage to come, too.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder
Deputy editor

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.

