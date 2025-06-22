My relationship with D&AD started through D&AD Impact, as someone who's really excited about creativity, but also social impact. I joined the impact Council, and it was an amazing group of humans – 40 odd people from all over the world who would often convene and just share thinking and insights. And the jury members for the Impact and Future Impact categories are largely chosen from the impact Council. I got to judge Impact, and that was exciting.

But then I think my relationship grew through Shift, which is a night school for creatives that don't have a degree. I've been ECD for New York for a few years, and honestly, I love the program because it kicks open the door and it allows for people who often have no idea the industries of advertising and design exist, but who have a lot of creative sensibilities and a big interest in work that's more in the creative realm.

It gives them an opportunity to be a part of what we're doing. And so after doing that for two years, I joined the board and then after a few years of being on the board, I was asked to be President. So here we are. Amazing. It's really humbling to be in the seat and to help steward what is a very storied institution into the future,