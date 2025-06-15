Recommended reading

"We wanted it to be really inviting for all types of creatives," JKR's Lisa Smith on D&AD's enticing new identity

How do you design for creatives? With drama, it turns out.

D&amp;AD Festival with identity in action
(Image credit: D&AD)

Designing for other creatives has got to be one of the hardest tasks out there. It's a challenge we took on last year when rebranding our very own Brand Impact Awards, and in 2025, JKR has created a new identity for one of the biggest events of the design year, D&AD Awards and Festival.

Everywhere you went at D&AD Festival and Awards, you were surrounded by riffs on the idea of Drawn to Create. The identity centres around the iconic Pencil (how could it not?) and a bold new typeface created with Studio DRAMA, Pencil Gothic. The typeface and identity morphed into different shapes on stage, lent itself to signage, backdrops and was front and centre of the glitzy awards ceremony.

