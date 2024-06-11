"Our strategy was to place impact at the heart of the Brand Impact Awards": Spencer Buck on rebranding the BIAs

Taxi Studio's co-founder talks us through the awards' new look.

The BIAs have come a long way in ten years, establishing themselves as one of the preeminent global award schemes in that time. But to remain relevant and attractive to the design community, the scheme needed an elevated identity system that lived up to the calibre of work recognised and awarded by BIA's world-class judges, and a trophy that had the potential to become a coveted, iconic object.

Our strategy was to place impact at the heart of the Brand Impact Awards. The design solution emerged (seemingly) effortlessly because, at the heart of the BIAs, is the 'I' of Impact, and an unforgettable global visual metaphor for ‘impact’ is the humble hammer. We simply took those two observations and proposed the BIA Mallet, a traditional tool with craft associations that connects – rather conveniently – to the essence of great brand design. Naturally, this led to the idea of linking the physical trophy to the identity via the distinctive ‘I’ element as well.

Spencer Buck
Spencer Buck
Co-founder, Taxi Studio

Described as a creative catalyst and visionary (and obsessively detail-oriented), Spencer advocates working collaboratively, respectfully, and openly to resolve significant brand challenges. As a result, his no-ego approach, strategic mind, and creative counsel are sought after by global brands. Among his 200+ tally of awards for creativity are four Grand Prix: DBA Design Effectiveness Grand Prix, New York Festivals Grand Prix, LIA Grand Prix, Drum Design Grand Prix – and several highly coveted D&AD pencils.

