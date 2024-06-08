The Brand Impact Awards 2024 are now open for entries

The Brand Impact Awards are back! The prestigious awards have been celebrating the world's best branding for over a decade, and this year you have until 17 July to submit your best work.

Brought to you by Creative Bloq in association with 3D World, the awards have a new iconic identity system and trophy, designed by Taxi Studio. Both the fresh identity and bold mallet trophy riff on the idea of brand impact, creating a memorable mark and trophy that is sure to make waves across the branding world.

The covetable new trophies are created with FSC-certified beech, and they hide something special. One end includes an embossed roundel with the new mark, while the other has the embossed roundel in reverse, ready for the mallet to make a BIA mark, if the winners dare. As in previous years, trophies reward bronze, silver and gold standard work, and for 2024, special new trophies in white and black celebrate the Social Impact and Best of Show awards, respectively.

More assets will be revealed soon, but the new identity centres around the idea of making an impression, and incorporates the BIA mallet into the 'I' of the new mark. A punk-inspired pink provides yet more impact and fun animations see the mallet making its mark.

"The BIAs suffered from an identity crisis," explains Taxi Studio's co-founder, Spencer Buck. "If they wished to remain relevant, they needed to demonstrate that they took branding (and brand impact) more seriously than ever – there is no world shortage of award schemes. So, our ambition for them was to create a coveted objet d'art in trophy form and identity system that single-mindedly and telegraphically communicated ‘impact’ to reinforce and grow their growing global reputation."

Image 1 of 5 Last year's big winner was Veg NI by Jack Renwick Studio (Image credit: Jack Renwick Studio) (Image credit: Jack Renwick Studio) Last year's big winner was Veg NI by Jack Renwick Studio (Image credit: Jack Renwick Studio)

(Image credit: Jack Renwick Studio) (Image credit: Jack Renwick Studio)

"We're delighted with the new identity and trophy for the Brand Impact Awards," says Creative Bloq's editor, Georgia Coggan. "Working with Taxi has been a pleasure and we're so excited to see this year's entries, and discover which of them will have the honour of receiving our beautiful new trophies."

If you'd like to take part in the BIAs, go to the official Brand Impact Awards website before the closing date of 17 July, 11:59pm (BST). You can then enter your own, or your company's standout branding, packaging and campaign work.

Last year's big winner was Veg NI by Jack Renwick Studio (above), which took home a Gold Award in the not-for-profit category as well as the Social Impact Award and Best of Show winner. Other winners include ManVsMachine, Design Bridge and Partners and The Click –explore more in our full BIA 2023 winners' announcement.

This year, categories include Restaurants, FMCG and Not-for-profit, with Craft awards in Motion, Typography, Copywriting, Illustration and Brand Strategy.

As the BIAs have long attracted the best talent in the design world, winning a BIA promises industry recognition, but also extensive PR across our network to an extensive audience of digital and print creatives with the guarantee of bespoke marketing collateral. And, this year, the Best of Show winner will get a dedicated spotlight featured on Creative Bloq – a chance to show off your agency's work on the world's leading design platform.

Enter the Brand Impact Awards now