The Brand Impact Awards 2024 are now open for entries

News
By
published

The prestigious branding awards scheme has a fresh new look from Taxi Studio.

black and white mallet with Brand Impact Awards roundel on a pink background
(Image credit: Future/Taxi Studio)

The Brand Impact Awards are back! The prestigious awards have been celebrating the world's best branding for over a decade, and this year you have until 17 July to submit your best work.

Brought to you by Creative Bloq in association with 3D World, the awards have a new iconic identity system and trophy, designed by Taxi Studio. Both the fresh identity and bold mallet trophy riff on the idea of brand impact, creating a memorable mark and trophy that is sure to make waves across the branding world. 

Image 1 of 5
Veg NI by Jack Renwick Studio
Last year's big winner was Veg NI by Jack Renwick Studio(Image credit: Jack Renwick Studio)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

Related articles