Recommended reading

'The goal is emotional resonance’: how to create a standout brand in 2025

Features
By published

JKR’s executive creative directors discuss how to build an iconic identity.

RSPCA new branding
(Image credit: RSPCA)

The world of branding is constantly developing, and no agency knows that quite like JKR. Founded in 1990, Jones Knowles Ritchie has been at the epicentre of branding excellence for decades, shaping leading design as we know it, but as consumer tastes evolve and technology rapidly advances, today's creative sphere is more variable than ever.

Ahead of this year's Brand Impact Awards, I sat down with JKR's executive creative directors, Stuart Radford and Ricardo Bezerra, to explore the evolution of branding. Together, we discussed how social media has influenced the industry, how brands need to embrace evolution, and what it takes to create iconic brands in 2025.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.