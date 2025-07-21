Adobe claims its AI tools are 'commercially safe', but does that stack up?

Features
By published

I'm getting confused, and I don't think I'm alone.

Image generated with Adobe Firefly showing a smiling cartoon boy with glasses, wearing an orange shirt and red shorts, walking down a pink and orange path in a colorful, candy-themed landscape with whimsical buildings
(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe has built its reputation in artificial intelligence on a simple but powerful promise: its Firefly AI models are "commercially safe" because they're trained exclusively on licensed content. It's a compelling pitch for businesses worried about copyright lawsuits, and Adobe has marketed this heavily as their key differentiator in the crowded AI market.

But this week's announcement includes a new move that sounded like it was undermining that promise.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Tom May
Tom May
Freelance journalist and editor

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and author specialising in design, photography and technology. His latest book, The 50th Greatest Designers, was released in June 2025. He's also author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.