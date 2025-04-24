Adobe's made its most controversial AI move yet – it now supports third-party generators

Will it still be known as 'ethical'?

Adobe AI logo and third-party AI image generator logos on a vortex background
(Image credit: Adobe / Google / OpenAI / Ideogram / Runway / Black Forest Labs / Future)

When Adobe Firefly burst onto the scene in 2023, it did so with a big acclaim. Adobe billed it as the first 'commercially safe' AI image generator. The first ethical AI image generator, we could even say.

The basis for this was that the model's training data was licensed (via Adobe Stock) or in public domain. Together with highly practical tools in existing apps like Photoshop and Premiere Pro, this made Firefly stand out from the likes of Midjourney, Dall-E and Stable Diffusion – as you can see from our best AI image generators roundup.

