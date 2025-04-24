Adobe has just announced Firefly Image Model 4 and 4 Ultra – what are they and why do you need them?

The latest models, just announced at Adobe MAX London, are designed to provide better image quality and more control.

Adobe Max London today saw the announcement of some major new updates to the creative software giant's AI image generator Firefly. Still at the top of our pick of the best AI image generators, Firefly has a new image model, and it's also now a video and vector generator.

The latest Creative Cloud update includes new tools across the software suite, including a batch of Photoshop updates, but Adobe's made today's headline news the release of not one but two new Firefly AI Models: Firefly Image Model 4 and Firefly Image Model 4 Ultra.

