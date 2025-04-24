Adobe Max London today saw the announcement of some major new updates to the creative software giant's AI image generator Firefly. Still at the top of our pick of the best AI image generators, Firefly has a new image model, and it's also now a video and vector generator.

The latest Creative Cloud update includes new tools across the software suite, including a batch of Photoshop updates, but Adobe's made today's headline news the release of not one but two new Firefly AI Models: Firefly Image Model 4 and Firefly Image Model 4 Ultra.

Image generation in the new Adobe Firefly Model 4 (Image credit: Adobe)

Yep, we're on Model 4 already, just two years after the initial public release of Firefly. Adobe says the new Firefly models offer more realistic output, with the ability to generate lifelike scenes. Images can also be generated at up to 2K resolution, which makes generations more viable for larger uses and for printing.

But it's not just about image quality. The company emphasises that the new models provide more control over the structure and style of outputs and camera angles and zooms. Adobe says it's responding to creatives who want more options on where, when and how to use AI.

And the difference between Model 4 and 4 Ultra? We're told that Image Model 4 is better for rapid ideation and everyday creative needs, generating images quickly and efficiently. Ultra is intended for projects that need more detail and realism, including complex scenes with small structures. I'm expecting it will cost more credits.

Text-to-video and text-to-vector

The other big news is general availability of the Firefly Video model, which Adobe describes as the industry's first IP-friendly and production ready AI video generator.

As we saw in the beta release in February, users can generate video clips and motion design elements from text or image prompts, control camera angles and specify start and end frames to control shots.

It looks like the biggest advantage of Firefly's video model is the amount of control it provides – something that's been difficult in other models. Adobe's recognised that being able to direct the output is critical to producing usable footage.

You can choose shot size (close up, medium, long etc), camera angle (aerial, eye-level, high, low, top-down) and camera motion (zoom in, tilt, handheld, etc) to provide more control over framing and the dynamism of a shot.

Also now generally available is the Firefly Vector model for text-to-vector generation. This can generate editable vector-based artwork, logo variations, icons, patterns and more.

Adobe's also introducing Firefly Boards (formerly Project Concept) in beta for moodboarding, storyboarding and brainstorming. Both Boards and the standard app now allow image generation using third-party AI models in Firefly. Initial options include Google Imagen 3 and OpenAI's GPT image generation.

For the moment, Firefly remains a browser-based app, but Adobe's also planning to launch a mobile app. There are free and paid plans. Also see our Adobe software guide and head to Adobe's website to find out more.

And to tie in with all the announcements, Adobe is running a 50% discount on Creative Cloud All Apps!