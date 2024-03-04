Ideogram is suddenly the AI image generator you need to know about

By Joseph Foley
published

It may have just overtaken Midjourney and DALL-E 3.

An image created in Ideogram AI image generator
(Image credit: Ideogram)

The advances in AI image generation show no sign of slowing down in 2024. Barely a week after the announcement of Stable Diffusion 3, we have the launch of a newcomer, Ideogram AI, and initial glimpses look pretty impressive.

I have to admit that this is an AI image generator that I have given next to no attention to so far. The list of the best AI image generators seemed to be pretty much sewn up by now, dominated by Midjourney, DALL-E 3 and Adobe's Firefly. As such, it's quite a surprise to see what Ideogram is capable of.

See more

Ideogram AI was founded by former Google engineers and UC Berkeley, Carnegie Mellon University and University of Toronto alumni. It's been developing its tool a while, but it's just announced the launch of the first full version of its image generator alongside a $80 million fundraise.

The company claims that Ideogram provides "unprecedented photorealism, and prompt adherence." To be honest, I'm not 100% sure about that photorealism claim yet. Many of the example images I've seen so far do look impressive, but I couldn't say they look more photorealistic than Midjourney's output. However, it seems that there may be something in that claim about prompt adherence, particularly when it comes to reliability in rendering text. And early results shared online show that Ideogram's ability to interpret longer prompts may match that of Stable Diffusion 3.

It also has a novel tool of its own called Prompt Magic, which in intended to improve prompts to create better images. This recalls DALL-3's ChatGPT-powered natural language capabilities but it can be toggled on and off.

See more
See more
See more

However, some people claim that while Ideogram now appears to be the king of AI image generators when it comes to text generation, Its image output can be more limited in range. Some have called it "cartoonish".

See more
See more
See more

Ideogram is offering two paid plans of either $7 or $15 per month. For more on AI, see our roundup of AI art tutorials.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

Related articles