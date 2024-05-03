Artists are collaborating with a new 'ethical' AI image generator

By Joe Foley
published

Is it too good to be true?

An Image generated by Tess AI image generator
(Image credit: Tess)

AI image generation remains controversial for several reasons, and at the top of the list is the issue of copyright. Several text-to-image generators were trained using images scraped from the web without permission, and some are able to replicate, or at least attempt to recreate, the style of specific artists, who receive no credit or royalties.

Tess promises to be different. It's the first AI image generator I'm aware of that's being billed as a direct collaboration with artists. It specifically aims to copy and replicate the style of its collaborating artists and pays them royalties when their style is used.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles