These bizarre AI optical illusions made me do a double take

By Joe Foley
published

Hybrid Images appear to change when viewed at different sizes.

AI-generated optical illusions
(Image credit: Keunhong Park)

AI image generation has been responsible for some ghastly crimes against aesthetics lately, but here's an experiment that relates to one of our pet passions here at Creative Bloq: optical illusions. Researchers are using a modified AI text-to-image diffusion model to generate strange hybrid images that look different depending on certain factors.

They say they made slight adaptations to an existing AI image generator using a using a method called factorised diffusion. The results are quite striking.

Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.