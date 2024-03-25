This artist's wild optical illusion photos just brightened up my day

By Joseph Foley
published

Famous landmarks like we've never seen them before.

Optical illusion photographs are nothing new. Playing with perspective to make it look like you're pinching the top of the Eiffel Tower or holding the sun up in the sky was a trend even before social media came along. But one photographer has gone viral for taking it to another level with his playful visual compositions.

From domed ceilings that resemble umbrellas to skyscraper matches, Hugo Suíssas uses clever positioning to make witty optical illusion photos. But they aren't only entertaining to look at, they also tell surprising stories and give new meaning to architectural landmarks (and they deserve a place in our pick of the best optical illusions).

Suíssas, from Portugal, places everyday objects (or parts of them, or sometimes even just his hands) in places and positions where they don’t belong. The result makes us see landmarks and street furniture as something else entirely. 

The roof of a stadium becomes an Apple Magic Mouse (with a more accessible charging port), the dome of Galeries Lafayette becomes an umbrella, a lighthouse is a spray can, handrails on a flight of steps turn into chopsticks. 

Here are some more of his most popular posts for your viewing pleasure.

You can see more of Suíssas's work on his Instagram account. For more mind bending optical illusion goodness, see the new optical illusion that scientists can't explain.

