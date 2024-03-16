Learn to draw a trippy optical illusion in 60 seconds

Optical illusions are fun to examine, but making your own brings the fascination to a new level. If that sounds like something you'd enjoy, you'll love this video that's been shared on YouTube – it's one of the most satisfying optical illusions we've seen.

Originally shared by mi.profe.fidelito, the video shows exactly how to create an anamorphic optical illusion by drawing lines onto a grid – and it'll take you under a minute to complete (anamorphic is a kind of glasses-free 3D effect). Learning this will bring your doodles up a gear. All you need is some graph paper, a pen and pencil – and some time to practice

The video was also shared on X by Massimo, and has been watched over 2.1 million times since it was posted a week ago. Comments reflect on the genius of the process, with one in particular focusing on the "delicate dance between art and mathematics". I'm off to learn how to do it right now.

If this has whet your appetite for another DIY optical illusion, head over to this illusion tutorial, which will have you drawing some 3D stairs in less than three minutes.