Viral video shows how to draw a 3D optical illusion in under 3 minutes

We love a nice optical illusion (if you hadn't noticed), and happily the internet is full of people creating little gems to trick our eyes. Anyone wanting to create their own won't want to miss this quick video that shows a super easy way to sketch an anamorphic 3D Illusion in just a couple of minutes.

The video shows how to draw a set of stairs that appear to descend down into a dark shadowy hole or basement. It's a simple but effective way to get started with 3D drawing and create a neat illusion in the process (you might want to invest in one of the best sketchbooks).

Shared by the Japanese artist and educator PIN KORO (opens in new tab) on YouTube, the video has notched up over 9 million views and hundreds of comments from grateful viewers eager to learn how to create 3D drawing. It shows the process in real time, from start to finish, but you could always incorporate this into a larger piece. All you need is a pencil and a piece of paper, and the sketch takes under three minutes to complete.

