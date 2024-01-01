How to convey bright sunlight in watercolour

There are many things that contribute to the attractive and free nature of watercolour, but here we’ll concentrate on the simplest and most basic: how to apply the paint to the paper. If you're just getting started there are plenty of watercolour tutorials to help refine your skills.

I’ve found the easiest way to make the paint look happy on the paper is to touch the paper once. That is, I know how I want my picture to look straight away, and don’t plan to do any over-painting. I avoid painting anywhere twice, until I have painted everything once. And I don’t correct as I go along either– I wait until the end, when it is easier to judge the passages that haven’t quite gone to plan. Remember, we are all trying to narrow the gap between our vision and the execution of our vision.

01. Sketch it out (Image: © Andrew Pitt) The purpose of my preliminary drawing is to ensure the image fits the paper. As my aim – and I don’t always succeed – is to go for the end straightaway, I can start anywhere I like. I don’t paint to a set formula, but I do like to begin somewhere small and easy.

02. Get painting (Image: © Andrew Pitt) I decide to leave the sky until later. I like to feel my way before tackling large areas. I continue to paint the sheds and some of the greens, all the while going for the final look in one wash. I also keep varying my colour to add interest.

03. Make the sky (Image: © Andrew Pitt) The sky is painted in one go on dry paper. Starting at the top, I work down and across, and I use the paper to separate the clouds – the flecks of unpainted paper add life and movement.

04. Add the details (Image: © Andrew Pitt) Finally, I add selected detail – masts, figures, shadows and texture. I avoid tidying up my picture, in fact, I often ‘muck it up’. I think this adds life – I certainly don’t start painting everywhere again. That is guaranteed to muddy fresh washes.

This content originally appeared in Paint & Draw Watercolours. Buy it at Magazines Direct here.