I take a lot of reference images for my daily practice. Sometimes during my travels, I quickly sketch out some artworks to capture my initial thoughts about landscapes. I then pick suitable angles as references to draw out in my spare time.

This image was inspired by an experience from my hometown. I captured some compositions with my camera, and back at home I tried to express the feelings I’d had at that moment.

Although the scene appeared quite serene, the sound of water hitting the stones was actually quite noisy. I included a figure as a dynamic element to help make the scene feel a little less tranquil.

I developed the sketch using my iPad, and then imported it into Photoshop to refine and complete. During my painting process, I try to control the time spent on each phase, ensuring that whenever I set down my brush, an entire stage of the artwork can be completed.

I also consider incorporating some narrative elements into my paintings. These could include character exploration, battles or interactions between characters. These elements not only enrich the various layers of the artwork, but also make a concept more engaging. By providing a background to the story, the audience can relate more easily, which leads to a deeper appreciation of the details and emotions in the artwork.

Liang Mark Social Links Navigation Concept artist Mark is a concept artist currently living in Shanghai. He has been working in concept design for 11 years, including projects in visual development for games and animation. Recently, he has collaborated on several series for studios such as Netflix and Disney+.

01. Start with an early plan (Image: © Liang Mark) First make a sketch, either traditionally or digitally. Use a large brush for composition to quickly capture the overall layout and main elements. This allows us to freely explore different compositions and visual effects early on, laying a foundation for further refinement.

02. Developing the composition (Image: © Liang Mark) Pay special attention to perspective relationships and position of the focal point, and also consider the main colours. My painting will predominantly be blue, complemented by golden elements for the visual focal point. Light will shine on the golden areas, making them stand out more to create striking contrast and appeal.

03. Adding more details (Image: © Liang Mark) Extra details now are brought in to enrich the overall effect. Using the Lasso tool, we can deform shapes just a touch to make them more unique and interesting. At the same time, ensure the edges of the stones and leaves are sharper and cleaner, which will help to enhance the overall refinement of the painting.

Tips for creating a woodland wonder

(Image credit: Liang Mark)

Keep it simple

Don’t paint leaves individually, as you can get lost in the details. Instead, imagine them as another shape; their colours and shades should be based on the overall shape you’ve envisioned. Those closest will have a higher saturation of yellow, while those further away tend to be more blue.

Tricky trees

I dislike painting trunks more than anything, as they tend to be chaotic and difficult to define in shape, and often end up using a brush to depict rough branches or trunks late on. If they were a focal point I’d render in greater detail, but I didn’t here to stop the image becoming overwhelming.

Fitting character

I decided to place a figure here related to the setting; perhaps they’re a nature spirit! I enjoy creating absurd stories and find the interaction of humans and nature fascinating. For instance, this person slowly dissolves into a part of nature.

Help the leaves blossom

I have many yellow leaves here, and the overlapping parts need to have their outlines brushed in for clarity. You don’t need to depict all the details, so just focus on highlighting the illuminated areas.

Realistic water

The ripples and reflections on the water’s surface can be arranged in lines, which is the simplest method. Adding a little yellow will also create a contrast with the blue.

Stone formation

The textures of the stones are distributed according to their shape, with dark-coloured grass placed at the edges to highlight the white stones.

Plant life

The texture of the aquatic plants is mostly done by using the Eraser tool to remove the edges of the outlines, which makes them more natural.

Sleek surface

You can use a white brush to outline the reflections on the water’s surface, paying attention to the perspective as you work. I cleaned up the water by blending the area with a soft brush as well.

