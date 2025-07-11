***** Save $84

Dell 27 Plus 4K USB-C Monitor :

was $349.99

now $265.99 at Amazon

With 4K resolution, an adjustable anti-glare screen, preset display modes, USB-C and 99% sRGB coverage, we think this display ticks many boxes for digital content creators and general home office workers, and it does so at an incredible price.

Features: 4K resolution | 99% sRGB | 120Hz refresh rate | USB-C, 2 x HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4

Price comparison: Best Buy: $279.99

Our opinion: When we reviewed this display last month, our verdict was that it's the best budget 4K monitor we've tested to date and an ideal option for creatives looking to upgrade from a laptop display for a home office or studio without breaking the bank.

It gave us excellent colour accuracy out of the box for digital art and design work, and it's also fairly nifty for gaming thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate and built-in AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth motion, making it a good all-rounder

It looks good too, with its ultra-thin bezels and an ash-white finish. The quality of the speakers is naturally atrocious, but, to be honest we've almost given up hope of finding a monitor with decent speakers anywhere near this price range, and we've tested much more expensive displays that suffer in the same area.

External speakers are the way to go, and there's also a Prime Day deal on some of our favourites.