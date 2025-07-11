After using the Nothing Ear (Open) and the new FreSound Inspiration Open Earbuds while I work and when I dabble with digital art, it’s become clear this is the way forward for mixing work and play. Open-ear buds are a life-changer, enabling me to stay connected for conversations while listening to music and podcasts.

Right now, the best models are on sale for Prime Day, for a limited time. For example, the excellent Nothing Ear (Open) is £129 ££89 in the UK, while there's a massive $50 discount in the US, now $149 $99 on Amazon.

Open-ear buds sit just outside your ear canal, delivering audio without blocking ambient sounds, making them ideal for safety, comfort, and long listening sessions. The latest crop includes everything from lightweight, budget-friendly picks to premium options with spatial audio and multipoint Bluetooth. (For something more special, read my Nothing Headphone (1) review.)

This Prime Day, top-rated open-ear buds from Soundcore, Shokz (made for runners), and Avantree (a solid budget brand) have all seen significant discounts, along with my personal favourite from Nothing. These aren’t obscure brands either – Shokz is widely regarded as the go-to for bone-conduction and open audio, while Soundcore (by Anker) is consistently praised for excellent audio at great prices.

Move fast, these Prime Day deals won’t hang around for long, and stock is already disappearing. Let’s jump in and find the open-ear earbuds that will be music to your ears (and your wallet).

Best Prime Day open-ear bud deals – US

Save 34% Apple AirPods 4: was $179 now $119 at Walmart Okay, these top-end Apple earbuds aren't 'open-ear' but they offer spatial audio over previous Apple audio and adaptive transparency, bridging the gap between classic buds and open designs that offer more comfort.

Save 30% Soundcore AeroClip: was $169.99 now $118.99 at soundcore.com A pricey option just became more affordable – great sound, super comfy, and dead easy to wear. Now these are ridiculously good value for open-ear buds.

Save 10% Shokz OpenDots ONE: was $199.95 now $179.54 at shokz.com The more affordable Shokz are only on sale in the UK, but the US does get these premium runners' open-ear buds for less. They offer high-end features such as Custom EQ modes, interchangeable earbuds (auto stereo detect), and multipoint pairing.

Save 50% Ugee FreSound Open-ear Buds: was $69.98 now $34.99 at fresound.com Use the coupon and you get 50% off an already low 'early bird' price on these comfy, budget earbuds with balanced audio. Like Xiaomi, this is a Chinese brand that crams in solid tech on a budget.

Best Prime Day open-ear bud deals – UK

Save 46% Ugee FreSound Open-ear Buds: was £51.53 now £27.77 at fresound.com Ugee makes drawing tablets – good drawing tablets. These open-ear buds offer balanced audio and are very comfy. Are they the best? Maybe not – but at £27 they're a good pair to see if you like the open-ear design.