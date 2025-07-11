After using the Nothing Ear (Open) and the new FreSound Inspiration Open Earbuds while I work and when I dabble with digital art, it’s become clear this is the way forward for mixing work and play. Open-ear buds are a life-changer, enabling me to stay connected for conversations while listening to music and podcasts.
Right now, the best models are on sale for Prime Day, for a limited time. For example, the excellent Nothing Ear (Open) is
£129 ££89 in the UK, while there's a massive $50 discount in the US, now $149 $99 on Amazon.
Open-ear buds sit just outside your ear canal, delivering audio without blocking ambient sounds, making them ideal for safety, comfort, and long listening sessions. The latest crop includes everything from lightweight, budget-friendly picks to premium options with spatial audio and multipoint Bluetooth. (For something more special, read my Nothing Headphone (1) review.)
This Prime Day, top-rated open-ear buds from Soundcore, Shokz (made for runners), and Avantree (a solid budget brand) have all seen significant discounts, along with my personal favourite from Nothing. These aren’t obscure brands either – Shokz is widely regarded as the go-to for bone-conduction and open audio, while Soundcore (by Anker) is consistently praised for excellent audio at great prices.
Move fast, these Prime Day deals won’t hang around for long, and stock is already disappearing. Let’s jump in and find the open-ear earbuds that will be music to your ears (and your wallet).
Best Prime Day open-ear bud deals – US
These offer a smart, comfy fit with solid, rounded audio at a great price, making them, as I said in my Nothing Ear (open) review, "near‑perfect entry‑level open‑sound earbuds".
Okay, these top-end Apple earbuds aren't 'open-ear' but they offer spatial audio over previous Apple audio and adaptive transparency, bridging the gap between classic buds and open designs that offer more comfort.
These are an improvement over the V20i in the UK section, featuring a longer battery life, better fit, app-based EQ, and are lighter. The extra $10 is worth it.
We're into 'premium' audio territory now. These offer immersive, open-ear sound with trademark Bose quality and a long battery life. If you already love open-ear buds, it could be worth upgrading today.
A pricey option just became more affordable – great sound, super comfy, and dead easy to wear. Now these are ridiculously good value for open-ear buds.
The more affordable Shokz are only on sale in the UK, but the US does get these premium runners' open-ear buds for less. They offer high-end features such as Custom EQ modes, interchangeable earbuds (auto stereo detect), and multipoint pairing.
Use the coupon and you get 50% off an already low 'early bird' price on these comfy, budget earbuds with balanced audio. Like Xiaomi, this is a Chinese brand that crams in solid tech on a budget.
Best Prime Day open-ear bud deals – UK
I still use these daily, and they've become my go-to open-ear buds. Little design choices like the long-form case help, but the audio quality is lovely too. Now on a rare sale, highly recommended.
Ugee makes drawing tablets – good drawing tablets. These open-ear buds offer balanced audio and are very comfy. Are they the best? Maybe not – but at £27 they're a good pair to see if you like the open-ear design.
Now we’re talking premium – and there's 30% off. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds deliver immersive, open-ear sound with signature quality and all-day battery life. Already a fan of open-ear? This Prime Day, it’s upgrade time.
Under £30 for open-ear buds with solid (if leaky) audio, decent battery life, and comfy fit? They might not last forever, but they're a bargain right now.
Built for runners, these open-ear buds offer a secure fit, balanced sound, and quick charging. Now under £70 for Prime Day, they’re a solid pick for active listeners.
Sure, as mentioned above, these premium Apple earbuds aren’t strictly open-ear, but with spatial audio and adaptive transparency, they blur the line between classic in-ear buds and open designs built for comfort and awareness.
