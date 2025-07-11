Dodging Amazon this Prime Day? Good news – my favourite open-ear buds are 34% off elsewhere (and they’re worth it)

Great sound, comfy fit, no Bezos required.

Open-ear bud Prime Day deals
(Image credit: Nothing / Bose / Anker)
After using the Nothing Ear (Open) and the new FreSound Inspiration Open Earbuds while I work and when I dabble with digital art, it’s become clear this is the way forward for mixing work and play. Open-ear buds are a life-changer, enabling me to stay connected for conversations while listening to music and podcasts.

Right now, the best models are on sale for Prime Day, for a limited time. For example, the excellent Nothing Ear (Open) is £129 ££89 in the UK, while there's a massive $50 discount in the US, now $149 $99 on Amazon.

Nothing Ear (Open)
Save 34%
Nothing Ear (Open): was $149 now $99 at Nothing Tech - UK

These offer a smart, comfy fit with solid, rounded audio at a great price, making them, as I said in my Nothing Ear (open) review, "near‑perfect entry‑level open‑sound earbuds".

View Deal
Apple AirPods 4
Save 34%
Apple AirPods 4: was $179 now $119 at Walmart

Okay, these top-end Apple earbuds aren't 'open-ear' but they offer spatial audio over previous Apple audio and adaptive transparency, bridging the gap between classic buds and open designs that offer more comfort.

View Deal
Soundcore V30i
Save 30%
Soundcore V30i : was $49.99 now $34.99 at soundcore.com

These are an improvement over the V20i in the UK section, featuring a longer battery life, better fit, app-based EQ, and are lighter. The extra $10 is worth it.

View Deal
Bose Ultra Open Ear Buds
Save 23%
Bose Ultra Open Ear Buds: was $299 now $229 at Bose.com US

We're into 'premium' audio territory now. These offer immersive, open-ear sound with trademark Bose quality and a long battery life. If you already love open-ear buds, it could be worth upgrading today.

View Deal
Soundcore AeroClip
Save 30%
Soundcore AeroClip: was $169.99 now $118.99 at soundcore.com

A pricey option just became more affordable – great sound, super comfy, and dead easy to wear. Now these are ridiculously good value for open-ear buds.

View Deal
Shokz OpenDots ONE
Save 10%
Shokz OpenDots ONE: was $199.95 now $179.54 at shokz.com

The more affordable Shokz are only on sale in the UK, but the US does get these premium runners' open-ear buds for less. They offer high-end features such as Custom EQ modes, interchangeable earbuds (auto stereo detect), and multipoint pairing.

View Deal
Ugee FreSound Open-ear Buds
Save 50%
Ugee FreSound Open-ear Buds: was $69.98 now $34.99 at fresound.com

Use the coupon and you get 50% off an already low 'early bird' price on these comfy, budget earbuds with balanced audio. Like Xiaomi, this is a Chinese brand that crams in solid tech on a budget.

View Deal
Nothing Ear (Open)
Save 34%
Nothing Ear (Open): was $149 now $99 at Nothing Tech - UK

I still use these daily, and they've become my go-to open-ear buds. Little design choices like the long-form case help, but the audio quality is lovely too. Now on a rare sale, highly recommended.

View Deal
Ugee FreSound Open-ear Buds
Save 46%
Ugee FreSound Open-ear Buds: was £51.53 now £27.77 at fresound.com

Ugee makes drawing tablets – good drawing tablets. These open-ear buds offer balanced audio and are very comfy. Are they the best? Maybe not – but at £27 they're a good pair to see if you like the open-ear design.

View Deal
Bose Ultra Open Ear Buds
Save 30%
Bose Ultra Open Ear Buds: was £299.95 now £209.95 at Bose UK

Now we’re talking premium – and there's 30% off. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds deliver immersive, open-ear sound with signature quality and all-day battery life. Already a fan of open-ear? This Prime Day, it’s upgrade time.

View Deal
Soundcore V20i
Save 40%
Soundcore V20i: was £49.99 now £29.97 at soundcore.com

Under £30 for open-ear buds with solid (if leaky) audio, decent battery life, and comfy fit? They might not last forever, but they're a bargain right now.

View Deal
Shokz OpenFit Air
Save 32%
Shokz OpenFit Air: was £94 now £64 at Shokz

Built for runners, these open-ear buds offer a secure fit, balanced sound, and quick charging. Now under £70 for Prime Day, they’re a solid pick for active listeners.

View Deal
Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was £129 now £119 at John Lewis

Sure, as mentioned above, these premium Apple earbuds aren’t strictly open-ear, but with spatial audio and adaptive transparency, they blur the line between classic in-ear buds and open designs built for comfort and awareness.

View Deal

