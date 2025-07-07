Why did my favourite drawing tablet brand launch open-ear earbuds? Here’s my honest reaction

News
By published

Ugee’s FreSound earbuds are a surprising shift from pen displays to personal audio.

I had a message from Ugee, one of my favorite drawing tablet brands, offering to send me a new thing. Sure, I'd love to try out the latest pen display, tablet, or stylus – but earphones? That was a curveball and a sign that brands like Ugee are experimenting with how we create.

Ugee is one of the more successful Chinese drawing tablet brands, that's been around since 1998, and also produces some of the best drawing tablets under the XPPen name; but Ugee itself has a nice range of well-priced tablets and pen computers, including excellent Ugee UT3 and Ugee 16.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.