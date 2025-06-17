Recommended reading

Why Wacom’s Pro Pen 3 is the most significant stylus design shift in years

Perfect for fussy digital artists.

I'm currently testing the new Wacom Intuos Pro drawing tablet, and it comes with the new Pro Pen 3, a 'modular' stylus that can be taken apart, reassembled, and generally tinkered with to suit your needs.

The Wacom tablet is great – you can read about it in my upcoming Wacom Intuos Pro review – but it's the Pro Pen 3 that has left an impression. I have a drawer of styluses, many have the same design and are similar in feel. I have several favourites, including Xencelabs' Slim Pen, Wacom's Pro Pen 2, and XPPen's X3 Pro Roller Stylus, but none offer the flexibility of Wacom's new stylus.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

