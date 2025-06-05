Wacom Cintiq tablets have long been a fixture in our pick of the best drawing tablets, and we'll soon have a new trio of devices to review. The Japanese company has today announced the launch of a new generation of Cintiq pen displays with a thinner builds and higher resolution.
We're told the new Wacom Cintiq 16, Cintiq 24 and Cintiq 24 Touch will have a slim, fanless design to reduce noise and make them more practical for moving about. The 24-inch models will be nearly half the thickness of the previous 22-inch mode at just 21mm.
The new Cintiq 16 gets a resolution boost from 1,920 x 1,080 to 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. The 24in models (pen-only or pen + touch) have QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 and will come with an adjustable stand.
All three models support USB-C connection. They'll still use the existing Pro Pen 3. Direct bonding minimises the gap between pen tip and cursor. They'll also inherit the more expensive Cintiq Pro range's anti-glare etched glass, replacing the previous models' film to better reduce reflection and eye fatigue.
Wacom's also announced the launch of a new Pro Pen 3 Wood Grip as an optional extra. It says this provides a more natural feel in the hand.
The tablets are slated for released in the northern hemisphere summer, so I presume within the next couple of moths. You'll be able to learn more at the Wacom websit. For comparison, see our pick of the best Wacom tablets.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.