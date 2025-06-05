Wacom Cintiq tablets have long been a fixture in our pick of the best drawing tablets, and we'll soon have a new trio of devices to review. The Japanese company has today announced the launch of a new generation of Cintiq pen displays with a thinner builds and higher resolution.

We're told the new Wacom Cintiq 16, Cintiq 24 and Cintiq 24 Touch will have a slim, fanless design to reduce noise and make them more practical for moving about. The 24-inch models will be nearly half the thickness of the previous 22-inch mode at just 21mm.

Image 1 of 2 The new Wacom Cintiq 24 (Image credit: Wacom) The new Wacom Cintiq 24's stand (Image credit: Wacom)

The new Cintiq 16 gets a resolution boost from 1,920 x 1,080 to 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. The 24in models (pen-only or pen + touch) have QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 and will come with an adjustable stand.

All three models support USB-C connection. They'll still use the existing Pro Pen 3. Direct bonding minimises the gap between pen tip and cursor. They'll also inherit the more expensive Cintiq Pro range's anti-glare etched glass, replacing the previous models' film to better reduce reflection and eye fatigue.

Image 1 of 2 The 2025 Wacom Cintiq 16 announced today (Image credit: Wacom) The 2025 Wacom Cintiq 16 announced today (Image credit: Wacom)

Wacom's also announced the launch of a new Pro Pen 3 Wood Grip as an optional extra. It says this provides a more natural feel in the hand.

The tablets are slated for released in the northern hemisphere summer, so I presume within the next couple of moths. You'll be able to learn more at the Wacom websit. For comparison, see our pick of the best Wacom tablets.