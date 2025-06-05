Recommended reading

Wacom Cintiq tablets get an upgrade in new 16 and 24-inch models

News
By published

Higher resolution and a thinner design could make these the drawing tablets to consider.

2025 Wacom Cintiq 24
(Image credit: Wacom)

Wacom Cintiq tablets have long been a fixture in our pick of the best drawing tablets, and we'll soon have a new trio of devices to review. The Japanese company has today announced the launch of a new generation of Cintiq pen displays with a thinner builds and higher resolution.

We're told the new Wacom Cintiq 16, Cintiq 24 and Cintiq 24 Touch will have a slim, fanless design to reduce noise and make them more practical for moving about. The 24-inch models will be nearly half the thickness of the previous 22-inch mode at just 21mm.

Image 1 of 2
2025 Wacom Cintiq 24
The new Wacom Cintiq 24(Image credit: Wacom)
Image 1 of 2
2025 Wacom Cintiq 16
The 2025 Wacom Cintiq 16 announced today(Image credit: Wacom)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.