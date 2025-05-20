Recommended reading

These are the only 2 drawing tablet deals I'd consider today

News
By published

Including the XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro V2 for under $300.

Drawing tablet XPPen spotlight deal
(Image credit: Future / XPPen)

Digital artists, get excited. I've found two top deals on XPPen drawing tablets over at Amazon that are far too good to miss. First up, there's 20% off the XPPen Artist Pro 24 (Gen2) drawing tablet, bringing the price to just $879.98 down from $1,099.99 for a limited time. This is not only a bargain, but one of the best prices we've seen on this premium drawing tablet to date.

For something a bit more budget-friendly – there's also a deal on the XPPen Upgraded Artist 15.6 Pro V2 drawing tablet, which is down to only $299.98 for a limited time. That's a whopping 25% off, saving you $200 on the usual $399.99 price tag.

Image 1 of 8
XPPen Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2)
(Image credit: Future)
XPPen Artist Pro 24 (Gen2)
XPPen Artist Pro 24 (Gen2): was $1,099.99 now $879.98 at Amazon

Save: $220.01

Overview: This drawing tablet from XPPen is designed for animators and artists who want something bigger. The 24-inch 165Hz display is very appealing, but so is the professional-grade Calman verified colour accuracy and included dual stylus (the X3 Pro Slim and X3 Pro Smart Chip). There's also a 4K model, but it's pretty pricey.

Key features: 23.8 in display size | 99% Adobe RGB, 99% sRGB, and 94% P3 colour gamut coverage | world's first 165Hz display | ready-to-use calibration right out of the box + XPPen ColorMaster software | 16K Pressure levels | paper-feel experience.

Release date: October 2024

Price check: Also $879.99 at XPPen

Review Consensus: We reviewed the 4K version of this drawing tablet back in November, and our reviewer loved the generous size of the display, as well as the true-to-life performance thanks to impressive colour accuracy.

Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑

View Deal
XPPen Upgraded Artist 15.6 Pro V2
XPPen Upgraded Artist 15.6 Pro V2 : was $399.99 now $299.98 at Amazon

Save: $100 (25%)

Overview: This smaller drawing tablet from XPPen is priced ideally for newcomers to digital art, students in creative art fields, or those who have a slightly tighter budget to work with. There's a lot to love here, with an easy control red dial interface, a laminated anti-glare display, and superb colour accuracy.

While we haven't yet reviewed this model, we previously got our hands on the original XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro model back in 2022, which we felt at the time offered great value for beginners and hobbyists.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1