Digital artists, get excited. I've found two top deals on XPPen drawing tablets over at Amazon that are far too good to miss. First up, there's 20% off the XPPen Artist Pro 24 (Gen2) drawing tablet, bringing the price to just $879.98 down from $1,099.99 for a limited time. This is not only a bargain, but one of the best prices we've seen on this premium drawing tablet to date.

For something a bit more budget-friendly – there's also a deal on the XPPen Upgraded Artist 15.6 Pro V2 drawing tablet, which is down to only $299.98 for a limited time. That's a whopping 25% off, saving you $200 on the usual $399.99 price tag.

XPPen manufactures some of the best drawing tablets on the market for digital artists, competing with rivals like Xencelabs, Huion, and Wacom. We also consider XPPen tablets to be excellent iPad alternatives for both hobbyists and pros. I've got all the details on these deals for you below.

The best drawing tablet deals you'll find today

XPPen Artist Pro 24 (Gen2): was $1,099.99 now $879.98 at Amazon Save: $220.01 Overview: This drawing tablet from XPPen is designed for animators and artists who want something bigger. The 24-inch 165Hz display is very appealing, but so is the professional-grade Calman verified colour accuracy and included dual stylus (the X3 Pro Slim and X3 Pro Smart Chip). There's also a 4K model, but it's pretty pricey. Key features: 23.8 in display size | 99% Adobe RGB, 99% sRGB, and 94% P3 colour gamut coverage | world's first 165Hz display | ready-to-use calibration right out of the box + XPPen ColorMaster software | 16K Pressure levels | paper-feel experience. Release date: October 2024 Price check: Also $879.99 at XPPen Review Consensus: We reviewed the 4K version of this drawing tablet back in November, and our reviewer loved the generous size of the display, as well as the true-to-life performance thanks to impressive colour accuracy. Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑



XPPen Upgraded Artist 15.6 Pro V2 : was $399.99 now $299.98 at Amazon Save: $100 (25%) Overview: This smaller drawing tablet from XPPen is priced ideally for newcomers to digital art, students in creative art fields, or those who have a slightly tighter budget to work with. There's a lot to love here, with an easy control red dial interface, a laminated anti-glare display, and superb colour accuracy. While we haven't yet reviewed this model, we previously got our hands on the original XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro model back in 2022, which we felt at the time offered great value for beginners and hobbyists.

