Recommended reading

Want a tablet NOT made by Apple? - I've found 3 great deals

News
By published

We've reviewed all of these models, but the Honor MagicPad 2 is my fave.

Honor MagicPad 2 review
(Image credit: Future)

It's not Amazon Prime Day just yet (there are still over 2 weeks to go), but I've been spotting deals left, right and centre. Today, I've found 3 excellent deals on top-spec Android tablets – so if you're seeking one of the best iPad alternatives, or one of the best tablets with a stylus pen, then the search is over.

My top pick is £100 off the Honor MagicPad2, which is the only tablet I own, and the first product I ever purchased after reviewing it. For only 399.99, you get a stunning 144Hz OLED display, AI features, a beautiful design, and great performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Plus, it also comes with the Magic Pen 3 stylus, and a luxury keyboard case thrown in for free. I can't recommend this tablet enough, and I think Honor is practically giving it away at this price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
Best deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra : was £1,199.99 now £570 at Samsung UK

Save up to £630 (including cashback, trade-in, and student discount offers).

Overview: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a flagship tablet aimed at creative professionals. It's a dream to use, with excellent performance in all areas, and the battery life is exceptional too. It can be overkill if you don't need this much power in a tablet, but I think the Galaxy AI features are invaluable at helping with life admin.

Review Consensus: I reviewed this tablet back in December and found that it performed perfectly, though I was a little put off by the high price tag and its large size (not very portable).

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

View Deal
Honor MagicPad 2 tablet + case and Magic Pencil 3
Recommended
Honor MagicPad 2 tablet + case and Magic Pencil 3: was £499 now £399 at honor.com

Save £100

Overview: I loved the Honor MagicPad2 so much when I reviewed it that I was sad to give it back. So, I bought it! I'm astounded by its power at such an affordable price, and the selling feature is definitely the gorgeous IMAX-enhanced OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. This makes it great for photo editing and watching movies.

Review Consensus: The Honor MagicPad 2 has an impressive Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and Honor AI features that make it well worth its price tag, in my opinion, especially with the Magic Pencil 3 stylus included.

Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Android Central: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

View Deal
Huawei MatePad Pro (13.2, 2025)
Very posh
Huawei MatePad Pro (13.2, 2025): was £999.99 now £899.99 at Huawei UK

Save £100

Overview: This premium gold tablet from Huawei oozes opulence and also includes a fancy stylus pen and smart magnetic keyboard. A lot of people seem to like it in particular for its PaperMatte and Anti-glare display, and it offers a PC-level experience (though it relies on the Huawei AppGallery rather than Google services).

Review Consensus: Our reviewer felt that the latest Huawei MatePad Pro was a great option for digital artists, and the matte display is nice for reading and admin work, but you have to make do without popular apps.

Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | ITPro: ⭑⭑⭑⭑

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1