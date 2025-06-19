It's not Amazon Prime Day just yet (there are still over 2 weeks to go), but I've been spotting deals left, right and centre. Today, I've found 3 excellent deals on top-spec Android tablets – so if you're seeking one of the best iPad alternatives, or one of the best tablets with a stylus pen, then the search is over.

My top pick is £100 off the Honor MagicPad2, which is the only tablet I own, and the first product I ever purchased after reviewing it. For only 399.99, you get a stunning 144Hz OLED display, AI features, a beautiful design, and great performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Plus, it also comes with the Magic Pen 3 stylus, and a luxury keyboard case thrown in for free. I can't recommend this tablet enough, and I think Honor is practically giving it away at this price.

If you want something beefier, I've found an unbelievable deal on Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra model, with £300 cashback up for grabs, plus additional savings with Samsung student discount and a trade-in discount of £150. Combined, this brings the price of the pro-level tablet to as low as £570, down from £1,199 (that's over 50% off).

Lastly, we have £100 off the Huawei MatePad Pro (PaperMatte) tablet, which brings the price down to £899.99. I haven't personally used this model, but when we reviewed the MatePad Pro earlier this year, our tester felt that the stylus response and screen quality made it excellent for drawing and digital art.

The best Android Tablet deals you'll find today

Best deal Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra : was £1,199.99 now £570 at Samsung UK Save up to £630 (including cashback, trade-in, and student discount offers). Overview: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a flagship tablet aimed at creative professionals. It's a dream to use, with excellent performance in all areas, and the battery life is exceptional too. It can be overkill if you don't need this much power in a tablet, but I think the Galaxy AI features are invaluable at helping with life admin. Review Consensus: I reviewed this tablet back in December and found that it performed perfectly, though I was a little put off by the high price tag and its large size (not very portable). TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Recommended Honor MagicPad 2 tablet + case and Magic Pencil 3: was £499 now £399 at honor.com Save £100 Overview: I loved the Honor MagicPad2 so much when I reviewed it that I was sad to give it back. So, I bought it! I'm astounded by its power at such an affordable price, and the selling feature is definitely the gorgeous IMAX-enhanced OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. This makes it great for photo editing and watching movies. Review Consensus: The Honor MagicPad 2 has an impressive Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and Honor AI features that make it well worth its price tag, in my opinion, especially with the Magic Pencil 3 stylus included. Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Android Central: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Very posh Huawei MatePad Pro (13.2, 2025): was £999.99 now £899.99 at Huawei UK Save £100 Overview: This premium gold tablet from Huawei oozes opulence and also includes a fancy stylus pen and smart magnetic keyboard. A lot of people seem to like it in particular for its PaperMatte and Anti-glare display, and it offers a PC-level experience (though it relies on the Huawei AppGallery rather than Google services). Review Consensus: Our reviewer felt that the latest Huawei MatePad Pro was a great option for digital artists, and the matte display is nice for reading and admin work, but you have to make do without popular apps. Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | ITPro: ⭑⭑⭑⭑

