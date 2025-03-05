The Honor MagicPad 2 is the first tablet I actually bought after reviewing it

Honor has just announced a new series of products this week to coincide with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, including a stunning new Honor Pad V9 tablet for only £359. This got me thinking about the current Honor tablet that I own, the exceptional Honor MagicPad 2, which I bagged for only £399 bundled with a premium keyboard case and an Honor Magic Pencil 3 stylus thrown in too (psst - this bundle is still available over at Honor's website with the code APD2FE50).

The Honor MagicPad 2 is the first product that I actually bought after reviewing it, because I loved using it so much for wedding planning and photo editing that I didn't want to give it back. Sure, it might not be one of the best drawing tablets for creatives, but it certainly fits the category as one of the best tablets with a stylus pen that you can get right now for under £500.

(Image credit: Future)

I really think that this tablet sets a high standard for what a budget tablet should offer, with the 12.3-inch OLED display and impressive 144HZ variable refresh rate just two of the top selling points. I compared this tablet in performance with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which I also happened to be reviewing at the time, and I couldn't believe how well the Honor Tab held it's own against the Samsung flagship despite the large difference in price (£1,199 for the Ultra and just £499 for the MagicPad).

I put together a quick review of the Honor MagicPad 2 in the video below, so be sure to check it out!

The number one thing I love about this tablet is its value for money, at a retail price of only £499, but the next best thing is the stunning OLED IMAX enhanced display (with eye comfort level adjustments), making it a top iPad alternative for creatives with a tighter budget. The sleek design feels premium and comfortable to hold, and the included Magic stylus is well-balanced for tasks like 3D modelling, sketching, and writing too. The keyboard case is great, but I prefer to use the tablet with my wireless retro typewriter-style keyboard instead.

I have to say that the one area that lets this tablet down is its camera unit, which isn't terrible but not quite up to scratch compared with other Android tablets. I think it matches the quality of a slightly below average smartphone camera, but this has never bothered me, since I can't imagine a scenario where I would pick my tablet camera over my Samsung S24 Ultra camera anyway.

If you're looking for an affordable Android tablet, then I can't recommend the Honor MagicPad 2 enough, especially when it's on sale. Take a look at the tablet deals I've rounded up below for some class options.