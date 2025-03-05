The Honor MagicPad 2 is the first tablet I actually bought after reviewing it

News
By
published

A 12.3-inch OLED screen for under £400? Magic indeed!

Honor MagicPad 2 review
(Image credit: Future)

Honor has just announced a new series of products this week to coincide with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, including a stunning new Honor Pad V9 tablet for only £359. This got me thinking about the current Honor tablet that I own, the exceptional Honor MagicPad 2, which I bagged for only £399 bundled with a premium keyboard case and an Honor Magic Pencil 3 stylus thrown in too (psst - this bundle is still available over at Honor's website with the code APD2FE50).

The Honor MagicPad 2 is the first product that I actually bought after reviewing it, because I loved using it so much for wedding planning and photo editing that I didn't want to give it back. Sure, it might not be one of the best drawing tablets for creatives, but it certainly fits the category as one of the best tablets with a stylus pen that you can get right now for under £500.

@creativebloqofficial

♬ Review - Euphoria

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Honor&#039;s Christmas sale
Honor's Christmas sale has some exceptional deals including £400 off the Magic V3 foldable
Honor Magic V3
Honor Magic V3 review: foldable style and power in a lightweight unit
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review: AI power in an overpriced form?
best tablets with a stylus pen; a mix of drawing tablets on an blue background
The best tablets with a stylus pen for drawing and note-taking
Huion Kamvas 16 (Gen 3); a drawing pen display
Huion Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) review: unique design choices impress
YUNZII ACTTO B303 typewriter keyboard
I bought this retro typewriter for my tablet – and now it's on sale!
Latest in Phones & Tablets