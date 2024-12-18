I've never been much of a tablet person, but lately, I've been getting seriously into digital notebooks on my Honor MagicPad 2, to help me with managing and organising the overwhelming amount of tasks I have to keep up with. A while back, I bought this super cute retro YUNZII typewriter to use with my tablet, and now it's 30% off at Amazon, down to just $36.39 for a limited time.

Even if you don't own one of the best tablets with a stylus pen, you can use this wireless Bluetooth typewriter with pretty much any device, including smartphones and laptops too. I absolutely love the aesthetic of this keyboard and the clicky-clackity sound that it makes as I type (I feel it's worth noting that this is not a real typewriter and will not work with actual paper).

The YUNZII ACTTO B303 Wireless Keyboard also works with iPads, and comes in several different colours to choose from including Sweet Mint, Baby Pink, Snow White, and Ivory Butter. All I need now to complete my game room vibe is an AI desk pet and I'm all set. I've got all the details on this deal for you below.

Today's best YUNZII retro keyboard deal

YUNZII ACTTO B303 Wireless Keyboard: was $51.99 now $36.39 at Amazon Save: $15 (30%) Overview: I bought this keyboard to use with my Android tablet, but you can use it with pretty much any device that has Bluetooth. I love the feel of the keys while typing and the overall retro design is really fun. It's super easy to set up and use too. Key features: Integrated kickstands on either side, wireless range of 33 feet (10 meters), round keys are very retro, keyboard is portable, shortcuts: Hotkeys and Media Keys, number of keys: 84 Price history: When I bought this tablet from Amazon in the UK, I originally paid £42 for it, so this deal knocking 30% off the US price is an excellent deal. Review Consensus: We haven't put together an official review of this tablet yet, but in my opinion its worth 5 stars. Take a look at our best keyboards for creatives guide for some extra inspo and buying advice.

