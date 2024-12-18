I bought this retro typewriter for my tablet – and now it's on sale!

Save 30% on this stylish Bluetooth keyboard that's compatible with phones, tablets, and laptops.

(Image credit: Future / YUNZII)

I've never been much of a tablet person, but lately, I've been getting seriously into digital notebooks on my Honor MagicPad 2, to help me with managing and organising the overwhelming amount of tasks I have to keep up with. A while back, I bought this super cute retro YUNZII typewriter to use with my tablet, and now it's 30% off at Amazon, down to just $36.39 for a limited time.

Even if you don't own one of the best tablets with a stylus pen, you can use this wireless Bluetooth typewriter with pretty much any device, including smartphones and laptops too. I absolutely love the aesthetic of this keyboard and the clicky-clackity sound that it makes as I type (I feel it's worth noting that this is not a real typewriter and will not work with actual paper).

YUNZII ACTTO B303 Wireless Keyboard: was $51.99 now $36.39 at Amazon

Save: $15 (30%)

Overview: I bought this keyboard to use with my Android tablet, but you can use it with pretty much any device that has Bluetooth. I love the feel of the keys while typing and the overall retro design is really fun. It's super easy to set up and use too.

Key features: Integrated kickstands on either side, wireless range of 33 feet (10 meters), round keys are very retro, keyboard is portable, shortcuts: Hotkeys and Media Keys, number of keys: 84

Price history: When I bought this tablet from Amazon in the UK, I originally paid £42 for it, so this deal knocking 30% off the US price is an excellent deal.

Review Consensus: We haven't put together an official review of this tablet yet, but in my opinion its worth 5 stars. Take a look at our best keyboards for creatives guide for some extra inspo and buying advice.

