Amazon's Spring sale is officially underway, and while we know this sales event won't be as major as Amazon Prime Day, there are actually some pretty good offers right now on top tech for creatives. For example, I've spotted an impressive deal on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with $450 off for a limited time, bringing the price to just $949.99 down from $1,399.99.

We love the Surface Pro and always recommend it as a top iPad alternative for creatives. This latest 11th edition of the hybrid 2-in-1 offers a much bigger upgrade than we've seen previously, with a new name too, branded as a 'Copilot Plus PC' with advanced AI tools and helpful assistants. The device also has a shiny new processor, a new display, and there's even a new keyboard to get excited about.

If you're yet to upgrade to the latest Surface Pro model, then the Amazon Spring Sale deals I've found are super tempting. If you can compromise on a less powerful processor in exchange for more storage, there's also a deal on the Snapdragon X Plus (10 Core) configuration for just $892 at Amazon (even cheaper than the deal above). I've got all the details on these deals for you below, but take a look at our guide to the best laptops for digital artists for more recommendations.

Today's best Surface Pro (11th edition) deal

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Surface Pro 11th gen Snapdragon X Elite : was $1,399.99 now $949.99 at Amazon Save $450: The Surface Pro 11th edition is in most ways a tablet, with a gorgeous 13-inch OLED display (stylus-supported and touchscreen), yet it can also run full Windows 11 software with industry-leading AI, and has the option of doubling as a compact laptop when combined with the new Surface Pro Flex Keyboard (sold separately). Key features: Display: 13-inch touch screen, 120Hz refresh rate (2,880 x 1,920) | NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon| CPU: Snapdragon X Elite (12 Core)| GPU: Qualcomm Adreno | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB | Camera: Quad HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera + 1440p Quad HD ultra-wide cam + 10 MP Ultra HD rear-facing camera, 4K video | Weight: 895g Release date: June 2024. Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen yet on this specific model with an OLED display and 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip. The configuration with 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD usually retails for $1,399.99, so this deal for under $1K is truly a bargain. Price check: $1,199.99 at Best Buy Review consensus: We've reviewed plenty of Surface Pro models over the years, but this is the best one yet. We're yet to get our hands on the latest 11th edition, but our sister sites seem to love it. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Windows Central: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

Looking for some more options? Check out our clever deals widget below for the best Surface Pro deals in your region right now.