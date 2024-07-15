I've tested, used and reviewed all of these drawing tablets, and now they cost less

Time is ticking ahead of Prime Day and some eye-catching deals are already popping off Amazon, which is often the case, particularly for drawing tablets. These early Prime Day drawing tablet deals are the best I've found on tablets I've used, tested or reviewed - so they all come recommended.

Top of my first-choice deals list is the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle with Quick Keys with $82.50 off, bringing the price down to $247.49 on one of the best drawing tablets I've tested (and still use).

The Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium is a great starter bundle, and comes with two stylus and everything you need in the box. This Medium model is No.1 on my best drawing tablets guide, but there's also the Small model now reduced to $97.99 - that's $42 off. Both are excellent value and will last you a long time.

If you're looking for something that can do a little more, I'd recommend the XPPen Magic Pad deal - this iPad-like device is a great alternative to Apple. But, if it's Apple you like, read our regularly updated list of the best Prime Day iPad deals.

Prime Day drawing tablet deals: US

Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium: $329.99 $247.49 at XPPen

Save $82.50: This excellent drawing tablet has kept it's price steady since launch in 2022, and this matches its only other major price drop to $247.99 in December. An $82.50 saving is impressive given this is the 'bundle' option and comes with the Quick Key remote, which alone is worth $99.99 $79.99 - so a good deal all round. Price check: $329.99 at Amazon| $329.99 at Walmart

XPPen Artist Pro 16 (Gen 2): $529.99 $450.49 at XPPen

Save $79.50: One of my favourite drawing tablet displays in recent years, this features a lot of tech for less. The Artist Pro 16 (Gen) features the new X3 Pro chip for 16K levels of pressure sensitivity - remarkable - as well as large 16-inch 2560x1600 QHD resolution display and Quick Key remote. (Read my review for more detail.) Price check: $599.99 at B&H| $599.99 at Walmart

Ugee 908: $49 $39 at Ugee

Save $10: It's a small $10 discount on what is a compact but elegant drawing tablet designed for beginners, and ideal for mobile art when connected to a smartphone. The Ugee 908 can also be used a substitute mouse and useful to avoid recurring stress on your wrist - many find the accuracy of using a stylus more comfortable. Price check: $45.99 at Amazon

Prime Day drawing tablet deals: UK

Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium: £289.90 £246.61 at XPPen

Save £43.49: Perhaps not as striking a deal as the US one, but you're still getting our most recommended drawing tablet for less, and the bundle will set you up for a long time. The stylist white Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle SE is also on offer right now, £339.90 £288.91 price tag. This Special Edition comes in a swish Nebula and grey. Price check: £289.99 at Amazon

Huion Kamvas Studio 16: £2,199 £1,849 at Huion

Save £350: The same 16-inch all-in-one pro pen tablet with an Intel i7 processor. This offers an excellent QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution display and will run Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator perfectly. Pros may need to tinker with the colour calibration, but for half the price of a Wacom it's worth the effort. Price check: £1,849 at Amazon

XPPen Artist Pro 16 (Gen 2): £529.99 £450.49 at XPPen

Save £79.50: Currently the cheapest deal for one of our best reviewed drawing displays is at the official XPPen website as a part of its Summer Sale, with up to 40% off many drawing tablets. The 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA) resolution display is excellent (if a little dark due to its anti-glare finish) but I love the 16:10 aspect ratio for a uniquely wide drawing area. Price check: £529.99 at Amazon

