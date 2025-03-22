I'm mesmerised by these clever line art animations

By published

A single line can say so much.

2D line art animation
(Image credit: Loooop Studio)

When we explored the best animation styles recently, we should have given a special mention to single line animation. It might not initially seem like you could represent a lot with a single line, but one studio has made it a signature style, and its new animal animations are incredibly effective.

The minimalist pieces cleverly capture the movements of wildlife, from the sprint of a cheetah (above) to the graceful leap of a manta ray, and they loop infinitely, making them mesmerising to watch (see our pick of the best animation software if you're inspired).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Cartoons of the 1960s; A vibrant illustration of the Yellow Submarine, a psychedelically patterned background surrounds the iconic vessel.
Cartoons of the 1960s – the best animated movies feature the work of Chuck Jones, who ensured characters were "not realistic, but believable"
Cartoons of the 1950s - best animated movies of the 50s; A heartwarming animated scene depicts two canine characters sharing a meal of spaghetti and meatballs at a table outdoors.
Cartoons of the 1950s – the best animated movies from Lady and the Tramp to Animal Farm
Best anime; a black-haired character wrapped in a red and black cloak from the anime movie Redline
Best anime: the films and series every animator should watch
Key art of the animated film Flow
Best animation Oscar 2025: Disney gets snubbed for the third year in a row
Takashi Murakami Louis Vuitton logo
The cute new logo animation is the best thing about the Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami rehash
