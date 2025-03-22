I'm mesmerised by these clever line art animations

When we explored the best animation styles recently, we should have given a special mention to single line animation. It might not initially seem like you could represent a lot with a single line, but one studio has made it a signature style, and its new animal animations are incredibly effective.

The minimalist pieces cleverly capture the movements of wildlife, from the sprint of a cheetah (above) to the graceful leap of a manta ray, and they loop infinitely, making them mesmerising to watch (see our pick of the best animation software if you're inspired).

Loooop Studio's animations capture animal movements with just a single line (Image credit: Loooop Studio)

We've mentioned the work of Loooop Studio before when it stripped down famous logos to a single line. The message from that project was all about how simple forms can create memorable identities. With this new animated project, there's a still deeper objective.

The studio wants to use its signature style to highlight a critical situation where wildlife is increasingly vulnerable and threatened. The infinite loop is intended to symbolise life's perpetual beauty and fragile interconnectedness.

And the studio practices what it preaches. It notes that using a single white line on a black background reduces energy consumption on all devices: on mobile, over 95% of pixels remain off, and on computers, it produces a lighter, faster-loading file – all while still making great use of key animation principles.

The animations aim to communicate that the future of nature is on the line (Image credit: Loooop Studio)

The studio captures complex ideas using minimal resources (Image credit: Loooop Studio)

Known for pushing creative boundaries, Loooop Studio is specialises in capturing the essence of subjects with minimum resources, embracing the philosophy that creative power can change the world, one artwork at a time. You can learn more at the Loooop Studio website.

