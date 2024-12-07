Famous logos are even more iconic when drawn with a single line

From Apple to Netflix, these famous logos are stripped back to their essence.

Logos drawn with a single line
(Image credit: Loooop Studio)

We've seen plenty of designers' unique takes on iconic logos, but here's one project that draws a line under the rest. French designer Stephane Leopold, co-founder of Loooop, a creative studio known for its minimalist line art, has reimagined 44 of the world's most famous logos using one continuous line, and the results are quite mesmerising.

The collection reimagines some of the world’s best logos in Loooop Studio’s signature style. It invites us to rediscover familiar designs in a new light by stripping them down to their essence. And in many cases, the fact that the logos remain instantly recognisable when stripped to their essence only serves to highlight the original designs' ingenuity.

