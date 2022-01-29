Medieval famous logo redesigns are the best thing you'll see all day

We see plenty of reimagined logos, but it isn't often we get a glimpse of how the Burger King symbol would have looked in the Middle Ages. An ingenious new design project had re-rendered some of the most famous brand designs in a medieval style, and the results are delightful.

Illustrator Ilya Stallone has reimagined 10 of today's most iconic logos as part of his 'Medival Branding' collection, and the designs have left the internet both delira and excira (they're medieval words for 'delirious' and excited', obviously). Looking for more inspiration? Check out the best logos of all time.

Image 1 of 3 Some of Stallone's medieval logo designs (Image credit: Ilya Stallone) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Ilya Stallone) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Ilya Stallone)

Perhaps the best designs are those that take the concept literally, such as Audi's four wheels that now look like, well, four medieval wheels. And then there's the Microsoft Windows logo, which turns the ultra-minimal four-square design into something that actually looks like a window – albeit a very old one. And the brand names have of course been recreated in a dramatic Old English (and presumably hand-drawn) typeface. Check out the best free fonts if you're looking for your own retro style.

The logos are going down a storm online. "This is one of the best posts I’ve ever seen on Reddit!" one user comments, while another adds, "Really cool. I love how artists are making manuscript illumination into pop culture." And many have pointed out that some, such as Windows and Firefox, would make pretty awesome desktop icons.

Just last week we saw 6 logos recreated in 6 different art styles, and we'll always have time for a retro redesign. But we have to hand it to Stallone – these medieval reimaginings are about as retro as it gets. If you're inspired to create your own design, check out today's best Adobe Creative Cloud deals below.

