Lamborghini's first NFT is ludicrous (and we love it)

Lamborghini first NFT is the most Lamborghini thing the car brand could have come up with. Its first NFT, created by artist Fabian Oefner, sees one of the famous sports cars deconstructed as it launches from the Earth's atmosphere towards the moon.

'To the moon' is a phrase most NFT fans know well – bragging a good project will hit new highs. If you need to know more about NFTs then read our guide, What are NFTs?, explains everything you need to know.

Back in Lamborghini's racing seat the moon connection continues at pace with a nod to the 1969 Apollo 11 moon mission. The car giant has five NFT auctions (five artworks) planned at nft.lamborghini.com and will start 1 Feb at 4pm CET, and each auction will last 75 hours and 50 minutes – the time it took Apollo 11 to reach the moon.

Lamborghini to the moon?

Lamborghini's first NFT offers five pairs of physical and digital collectibles (Image credit: Fabian Oefner / Lamborghini)

Behind the Lamborghini bravado, which is part of the iconic brand's appeal, is a stellar piece of art that bucks the craze of ape doodles NFTs are known for. Oefner’s Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae artworks are not 3D renders but each image is created from over 1500 photos of real car parts. They're actually quite beautiful.

The NFT is also more than meets the eye. Each NFT is part physical and part digital. The photo art is your digital component, while one of five carbon fibre Space Keys are a physical collectible. Each one is made from material sent into space and back, and features a QR code linked to an artwork.

Bids start at $100 dollars for this auction, but given a real life Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae costs £400,000 we'd expect these rare NFTs to 'got to the moon'. Ahem. Even if you're an NFT-sceptic, as a piece of artwork it's hard not to appreciate Oefner’s brand-perfect creations.

