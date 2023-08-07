ASUS Metaverse NFT Battle offers digital artists traffic-stopping exposure

Looking to make your mark in the metaverse... and in the real world? ASUS is inviting digital creators to enter the ASUS Metaverse NFT Battle for a chance to win exposition on a billboard at Tokyo's iconic Shibuya crossing as well as here on Creative Bloq.

ASUS established ASUS Metaverse Inc in October 2022, joining up with partners from various fields to foster digital creativity. This year, ASUS Metaverse joins forces with a range of top-tier partners to co-host the digital creation contest NFT Battle: Tokenize Your Creativity (see our guide to how to make and sell an NFT if you need to get up to speed).

(Image credit: ASUS )

Both amateur and professional digital creators can submit their work to compete with creators from all around the world in a public vote. The overall champion's creation will be showcased at the iconic Tokyo Shibuya crossing and on the Creative Bloq website. ASUS Metaverse will also assist the winners with abundant resources and rewards, including the realisation of their creative proposals, with prizes valued at over US$30,000.

You can see a full listing of prizes at: https://asusmeta.co/nft_plaza/event?tab=prizes

For this contest, ASUS Metaverse is working with 13 partners, including global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro, AI unicorn company Stability AI, Creative Bloq and Web 3 brands ZombieClub, creator-focused community Elysium Shell, 3A game art team Zoofrenz, and the world's first anime IP-themed metaverse, ACG Worlds. The collaboration also includes the crypto art project RIVIVER, curated by well-known NFT collector Bitman.

Other partners include The Bridge Art, an art platform with thousands of emerging artist creations; the NFT gallery imnotArt in Chicago; akaSwap, led by Aluan Wang who is an Algorithmic Art Pioneer in Asia; Taipei National University of the Arts; animation and visual effect studio Moonshine Studio and the AI generator tool Moonshot.

The digital creation contest has been supported and highly recommended by the emerging digital artist Chien-An Chou (CA CHOU), whose creations are popular among prominent collectors. As the main organizer, ASUS Metaverse provides technical support and a newly launched platform called ASUS NFT Plaza, which combines NFT primary issuance and trading functions, providing creators with a channel to sell their creations and receive sustainable royalty income.

(Image credit: ASUS)

Participants can use various creative tools to submit original digital creations, while the user-friendly interface of the platform makes it easy for beginners to upload their creations. From now until 31 October, during the contest period, all participants who upload their creations will enjoy the No Transaction Fee promotion. Additionally, there will be several waves of community lucky draw events.

For more details about the draw, refer to the official ASUS Metaverse community. Entries are open until 2 October, when public voting begins.

For details on how to enter and more event information, visit https://asusmeta.co/nft_plaza/event