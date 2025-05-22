Recommended reading

Find ways to "reconnect with the joy of drawing" – game art advice everyone needs to hear

Advice
By published

Creativity tips from Chenrui ZENG, environment artist on AFK Arena.

Game art can be inspirational and beautiful, but it can also be daunting for anyone wanting break into this industry. So where to start? I spoke to Chenrui ZENG, lead environment artist for AFK Arena, to get some advice (you can read a longer interview with the Lilith Games artist too).

Chenrui ZENG begins by saying, "Consistent practice is the key. After work, I focus on quick sketches, capturing anything from a striking landscape to a fleeting moment. The goal isn’t to create polished pieces for social media validation or pressure myself any more than I need to. Instead, I treat it as a way to reconnect with the joy of drawing".

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.